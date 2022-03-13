The end of mask mandates, March Break, and Valentine's Day 2.0: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

The final week of most mask mandates in Ontario, the latest on Ukraine, and a Valentine's Day do-over.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

Keeping the mask mandate

Ottawa's largest school board will be discussing the future of mask use in schools this week.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that the provincial mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19 will end in most settings, including schools, on March 21 (remaining in place for one more month in health-care settings and on public transit).

However, trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will be meeting Monday to determine whether they can impose their own mandate.

Several OCDSB trustees had called for a special meeting in the wake of the province’s announcement. Board staff are looking at whether the board has the authority to institute its own mask mandate after the province’s expires, one trustee said.

Other school boards in Ontario are also discussing pushing back against the provincial government, though Ford has stated school board trustees are not medical experts like the province's chief medical officer of health.

The OCDSB meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday and will be livestreamed here.

March Break

Students across the city are not in school this week because of March Break.

COVID-19 mandates on capacity limits and proof of vaccination requirements have lifted, though mask mandates remain in effect this week.

Last year, March Break was postponed until April because of COVID-19. Vaccination was not widespread and the province had just come down from a winter wave of COVID-19 caused by the Alpha variant.

This year, 88 per cent of residents of Ottawa have at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including half of all children aged 5 to 11. Provincewide, 86 per cent of Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalization levels are on the decline. They're slightly higher than where they were at this time last year, but last year, trends were already headed upwards with the arrival of the Delta variant, which peaked in late April.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has a look at some cost-effective March Break activities here and a look at some unique places to stay here.

The war in Ukraine

The Russian military invasion of Ukraine continues and residents of Ottawa continue to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

Many businesses in the city are holding events to raise funds for humanitarian efforts.

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian officials were optimistic Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.

Gas prices

While the price of gas has pulled back from record highs seen earlier in the week, the sticker shock has yet to wear off.

Prices dropped Friday and Saturday before heading back up on Sunday. Gas price expert Dan McTeague suggests the current price should hold until Wednesday.

Regular gas in Ottawa is around $1.70 per litre at many stations, which was a previous record before stations started to sell gas at $1.80 or more last week.

The price of gas has prompted Uber to include a fuel surcharge on rideshares and has put financial pressure on businesses and non-profit organizations that rely on transportation.

Valentine's Day Part Deux

If you missed Valentine's Day on Feb. 14 because of the "Freedom Convoy" occupying downtown Ottawa (or if that's just your excuse) you'll have a chance at a do-over on Monday.

The City of Ottawa passed a motion at council declaring March 14 a Valentine's Day do-over because of the impact of the lengthy protest and occupation against public health measures designed to limit transmission of COVID-19. Many businesses were closed during the occupation.

While the city's heart may have been in the right place, it's unclear how many people will take it upon themselves to celebrate Valentine's Day a month late. Florists tell CTV News Ottawa they haven't seen a spike in demand, for instance, and many of the city's premier chocolatiers are busy making and advertising their Easter offerings.

Still, some restaurateurs say they'll be offering special meals for any couples who want a second or first chance to celebrate love.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

MONDAY

#OttawaLove event, 55 ByWard Market Square, all day

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Special Meeting, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 p.m. (SN, NHLN, TSN 1200)

Cats, National Arts Centre, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

Cats, National Arts Centre, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. (SN, TSN 1200)

Cats, National Arts Centre, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

St. Patrick's Day

FRIDAY

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TSN 5, TSN 1200)

SATURDAY

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. (CITY, SNE, TSN 1200)