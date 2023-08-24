'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions

Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.

The B.C. Wildfire Service announced the withdrawal of firefighting personnel in a Facebook post referencing an "organized effort" to get around the RCMP's roadblock on Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

"This is the latest of several decisions that have significantly impacted operational activities in the area. At this time, the environment is unsafe," the BCWS wrote. "This decision was not made lightly."

The Facebook post was deleted Wednesday night, but officials confirmed the diversion of firefighting personnel during a news conference the following day.

"Yes, crews were reassigned temporarily," said fire information officer Forrest Tower, adding that the decision was based on "a number of considerations."

Part of the confrontation was captured in an hour-long video posted to social media, which shows a long line of vehicles, including a semi-truck, stopped on Highway 1 as more than a dozen police vehicles with emergency lights activated block their way.

The drivers, who were trying to deliver food and supplies to community members defying evacuation orders in an effort to protect their homes, are seen standing on the roadway arguing with officers throughout the recording.

SAFETY HAZARDS IN EVACUATION ZONE

A group called the Convoy of Truth and Freedom appears to have been involved in the delivery attempt, and posted a letter online questioning the need for such a large police presence on the highway, and to restrict access to the North Shuswap at all given that the "threat of the fires is greatly reduced."

While local wildfire activity has eased, authorities stressed Thursday that there are a number of serious hazards in the area, including downed power lines and unstable trees. The B.C. Wildfire Service also said there are smouldering ground fires in many areas that could quickly intensify the next time heavy winds blow through the area.

"I would like to stress that there are still wildfire threats," Tower said in a YouTube video addressing the recent conflicts. "(And) there's a lot of other threats that aren't due to wildfire that still need to be mitigated in order to ensure a safe return into some of these areas."

Derek Sutherland of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District suggested Wednesday's confrontation was organized by people living outside of the community. A number of North Shuswap residents – including those who strongly disagree with the government's approach to the wildfire – have expressed that they don't support "the Freedom Convoy that was coming into the area, and were not a part of it," Sutherland said.

"They very adamantly wanted to express that," he added.

Jay Simpson, who is the CSRD’s regional director for North Shuswap and also among the approximately 300 residents remaining in the area, said he was concerned when he heard about the convoy’s plans.

Simpson told CTV News he contacted the B.C. Wildfire Service immediately to let officials know the convoy was not affiliated with local residents. “They don’t represent us,” he said. “We do not condone their actions in any way.”

The incident at the Highway 1 roadblock ended peacefully, and no one was arrested – an outcome authorities credited to officers' de-escalation training.

In a news release, the Southeast District RCMP said the large officer presence was formed over concerns that a number of individuals were planning to "overwhelm the police roadblock and gain access into the area."

Cpl. James Grandy said authorities "understand and sympathize" with the community's frustration, but that, for everyone's safety, the public must follow the instructions of the region's Emergency Operations Centre.

When the evacuation zone is deemed safe, emergency officials will issue passes allowing limited access to the evacuation zone for those delivering supplies, Grandy said.

CALLS FOR COOLER HEADS

Prior to the roadblock confrontation, officials had been sounding the alarm about individual instances of "threats, abuse, theft of equipment and other unfortunate events" affecting firefighters in the Shuswap.

"The men and women that have been working so hard certainly don't deserve that. All they want to do is help," Sean Coubrough, deputy regional fire chief for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said in a pre-recorded message shared this week.

Some of the residents defying evacuation orders have criticized the official wildfire response, arguing more resources should have been deployed to smaller communities. They have also accused the government of vilifying them while they work to protect their properties and livelihoods.

"I can’t just sit around and watch my friends' houses burn," said Eagle Bay resident Reid Foreman.

Tower stressed that the government's safety concerns involve a small number of individuals, and urged the wider community to "help us have a safe environment, both in the North Shuswap and elsewhere."

"We want to continue working in all areas of this fire," Tower added. "Everyone is trying their best, and I am going to extend that to the community in the North Shuswap."

But until tensions ease, firefighters have been deployed to other areas along the frontlines of the massive Bush Creek East wildfire, including the Loakin Valley, Little Shuswap Lake and Turtle Valley.

Tower said the B.C. Wildfire Service will be reassessing their deployment regularly over the coming days, and that crews will return to the North Shuswap once the area is deemed safe.

Tracey Hughes of the CSRD said officials will continue working to mend their strained relationship with parts of the community, adding that the people coordinating the firefighting effort are locals themselves.

"We live here. We work here," Hughes said. "We know that we need to rebuild trust, and we know, in all good relationships, that's going to have to come from both sides."

Plans announced this week to collaborate with locals in the evacuated areas are still underway, according to the BCWS. Tower noted there are "lots of skilled individuals" on the ground who could assist firefighters if the two sides can work out a system of communication and coordination.

Some local residents are already being paid for their help battling the Rossmore Lake wildfire near Kamloops, which is part of the same Adams complex as the Bush Creek East blaze.

There are 139 wildland firefighters and 112 structural protection firefighters working on Bush Creek East, which has grown to 410 square kilometres.

Another 100 firefighters from Mexico, whose arrival was delayed this week, are expected to join the Adams complex firefighting effort soon.