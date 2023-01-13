The event inviting all Winnipeggers to celebrate Lohri

A big celebration of South Asian culture is taking place tomorrow in Winnipeg.

Asian Women of Winnipeg (AWOW), a non-profit organization, is holding a free party on Saturday at the RBC Convention Centre to celebrate Lohri – a seasonal festival of North India.

“It’s the festival of new beginnings,” explained Sharan Tappia, AWOW’s president, in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

“So when you’ve got a new family member in your family, by birth or by marriage, you celebrate this festival, putting a stamp on their addition to the family.”

The 2023 Lohri Mela event involves music, dancing, and food, and is open to anyone interested in going.

Saadia Maryam, the secretary for AWOW, said the event came to be as a way to offer South Asian women and seniors a place to socialize, get out of their routine and celebrate their culture.

“We try to bring everyone together in the city, and we live in a unique city where these opportunities are there,” she said.

“So, a few women got together, we thought okay, let’s take advantage of that and create some sort of networking for women.”

Tappia noted that everyone is invited regardless of their gender, culture, ethnicity or age, adding that there will be entertainment for all age groups.

“For seniors, for children for young people. [There will be] a DJ at the end so people can dance,” Tappia said.

She added there will also be loot bags with traditional sweets.

“There’s no function without food,” Tappia said.

She said the event will offer plenty of South Indian food, a bouncy castle for the kids, a mini bazaar and the latest Bollywood fashion.

Doors open for Lohri Mela at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.