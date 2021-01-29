In a normal year, Lethbridge College would play host for the annual Global Game Jam but COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in that tradition.

However, Lethbridge is still well represented in this year’s competition that generally sees participants from more than 100 countries test their skills in the fast-paced event.

“We do have a lot of people who are hobbyists who are [game] developers living in Lethbridge or living in the area. People often don’t know that,” said event organizer Allyson Cikor.

“This event is a way for people to get together and meet those people, from the hobbyists to the real professionals, to just have a fun weekend of making something.”

Of course, this year’s participants aren’t actually meeting one another in person.

Instead, the community is connecting virtually on Discord – a popular instant messaging platform for digital distribution.

This is Katie Allard’s first year participating in the event and she said the game developer community in Lethbridge is more open than she could have expected.

“Everyone has been so lovely. Everyone has been so welcoming and I’ve felt so included and so cheered on. It’s been really, really nice.”

Allard’s team is working on a video game based on a baby whale that gets separated from its pod.

The game is audio-based and players will have to listen to whale noises to try and find the distinct noise your pod makes, but there are also predators and challenges along the way.

Given the heavy incorporation of audio into the game’s core, the team’s audio designer Colten Vanhooren has his hands full.

“The exhaustion that you feel is so rewarding because you get to come up with something that’s completely new and a lot of fun,” said Vanhooren.

Participants are only given 48 hours to complete their games which means it’s a real time crunch to get everything done on time.

Game developers are usually given months or even years to bring a project to life, but the Global Game Jam challenges participants to put their skills, and time management abilities to the test.

For post-secondary students like Vanhooren and Allard, the Jam is an prime opportunity to showcase what their made of.

“It’s a great portfolio builder. Being able to say, I was given a project in a time crunch with a new group of people to work with is a great professional development builder,” said Vanhooren.

“It’s also just a great way to be a part of Lethbridge’s ever building arts community. Being a part of something that’s as local as it is here is really inspiring.”

Vanhooren and Allard’s team has yet to come up with a name for their game, but for now, they’re fittingly calling it ‘Baby Whale’.

All participants have to have their finished games submitted by Saturday afternoon.