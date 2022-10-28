The Famous Five come to life onstage: What's on in Calgary Oct. 28-30

High and Splendid Braveries at Motel. If you ever passed by the Famous Five sculpture in Olympic Plaza that celebrates the achievements of a quintet of remarkable women, Calgary playwright Caroline Russell-King has a story to share with you.

It's a stellar drama called High and Splendid Braveries, which tells the story of the Famous Five through the lens of the life of Emily Murphy.

Murphy (played by Tara Marlena Laberge) was a remarkable woman who became Alberta's first female magistrate back in 1916.

The courts in 1916 are clogged with opium addicts, many of whom are abused and impoverished women, and Murphy sets out on a journey to explore if there's something that can be done.

The cast of High and Splendid Braveries consists of five women – Laberge, Allison Smith, Martina Laird-Westib, Shannon Leahy and Ginette Simonot, who plays an opium addict, Murphy's young daughter and Princess Poppy, who is a kind of human manifestation of smoking opium.

While Laberge delivers a memorable performance as Murphy, the other four castmembers play 30 different characters, including a lot of men, among them the Canadian prime minister.

Director Elizabeth Stepkowski-Tarhan has her work cut out for her trying to find organic ways for to navigate five actors on the tiny stage inside Motel, but the performances and imaginative design and period soundscape all compliment Russell-King's writing nicely.

High and Splendid Braveries closes Sunday afternoon and tickets will be tough to come by – there was close to a full house at Tuesday night's performance – but it's worth a look.

Honens International Piano Competition. It's one of the world's pre-eminent international piano competitions and Friday night, the 2022 Honens Laureate will be named. The winner receives $100,000, along with a career builder package of benefits. On top of all that, one of the three finalists is a Ukrainian pianist, 21-year-old Illia Ovcharenko. The other finalists include American Rachel Breen and American Sasha Kasman Laude. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Singer Hall, and will also be livestreamed around the world. Go to honens.com.

Hookman:. It's a perfect weekend for a theatrical 'slasher comedy': In Hookman, first year university life gets even harder for Lexi when she’s feeling homesick, her roommate is super weird, and a hook-handed serial killer is slashing girls’ throats.Through Saturday at U of C's Reeve Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Friday (with livestream), and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows Saturday. Tickets are $22 and $17: https://arts.ucalgary.ca/creative-performing-arts/news-and-events/school-events/scpa-2022-23-season/hookman Advisory: Explicit language, sex/sexuality, alcohol, misogyny, mentions of rape, discussions of body image and appearance, the use of fake blood, violence, depiction of a car crash, flickering lights and other graphic content.

Phantom of the Opera. The Calgary Centre of the Royal Canadian College of Organists is presenting a special screening of the 1925 silent horror film The Phantom of the Opera with live organ accompanying the screening. It will be performed by British concert organist Ed Norman, performing on the church's 110-year-old 5,018-pipe Casavant organ. Before the screening, there will be a family-friendly variety show called the Great Halloween Organ SpookTacular (GHOST). Tickets available at online through Event Brite or at the door. $20 for adults, $10 for teens 13-18 and free for kids under 12. www.rccocalgary.org

Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Plaza. You're going to have to go to the black market to find a ticket to Rocky Horror, the camp classic led by Tim Curry as Dr. Frankenfurter, because 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. screenings scheduled for Friday through Monday night are all sold out.

Dias de Muertos(Day of the Dead) at Arts Commons, Sunday Oct. 30: Join Casa Mexico and Arts Commons to celebrate Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead Festival with live music, performances, altars exhibition, Catrina and Catrin makeup stations, bread of the dead and more! Drop in anytime during the day for this all ages, free family-friendly event.1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

The Nordegg Incidentat Birds and Stone. A cross between a TED Talk and the Blair Witch Project, The Nordegg Incident by playwright Jake Rose is a play that sounds like a cross between a documentary and a horror film. Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. and a 1 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets $15 available at: sfpartgroup.square.site/

Spooktacular at Youthlink. Calgary Police Interpretative Centre. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. visitors are invited to "wander through our spooked-out centre, with creepy cauldrons, ghoulish tales, and a haunted abandoned police station! The event will be held at the YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, located at 5111 47 Street N..E. Tickets are $10, free for kids under three. Go to youthlinkcalgary.com or check out YouthlinkYYC on Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, or Youthlink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre on Facebook.

The Importance of Being Ernestat Theatre Calgary. Comedy by Oscar Wilde, who was famously asked by a customs officer if he had anything to declare upon returning from a trip to America. "Only my genius," Wilde said. In Ernest, Wealthy gentlemen Jack and Algernon have chosen to lead double lives to evade the tedium of polite society. However, when they attempt to win the love of two women who declare they will only love a man called Ernest, chaos erupts. The Importance of Being Earnest is a tale of mistaken identities, rapid–fire wit, and cucumber sandwiches.Opens Friday. https://www.theatrecalgary.com/shows/2022-2023-the-importance-of-being-earnest

Cowgirl Upat ATP. The beguiling story of Cassidy, an aspiring barrel racer from small town Alberta who dreams of becoming a rodeo queen, helped by three rodeo goddesses who return from the afterlife to lend her a hand. Closes Sunday. https://albertatheatreprojects.com/whats-on/cowgirl-up/

With files from Melissa Gilligan



