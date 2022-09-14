The Ferrari Purosangue is the company's first four-door car, just don't call it an SUV
Ferrari has unveiled the first four-door production vehicle the legendary Italian automaker has ever produced. But, with the company's sporting and racing history, Ferrari insists it isn't anything so gauche as a 'Sport Utility Vehicle.'
-
Waterloo regional police looking for missing manWaterloo regional police are concerned about the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man.
-
How Calgarians can view Monday's commemorative ceremony for the QueenCalgarians are invited to head to the Calgary Municipal Building on Sept. 19 to view Canada's commemorative ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
3-year sentence for B.C. man who sent undercover FBI agent child pornographyA B.C. man who sent images of his stepdaughter – captured over three years by a camera hidden in the shower – to an FBI agent conducting a child pornography sting has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixingA federal jury has convicted R&B star R. Kelly of child pornography charges in his hometown of Chicago. The 55-year-old Kelly was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of child pornography but was acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.
-
Ottawa dance troupe one of the last to perform for Queen Elizabeth IIIt was a dance to remember for a group of Ottawa highland dancers when they performed for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this August.
-
'Disrespect and disrepair': N.S. woman pushes diocese to repair church graveyardA Nova Scotia woman hopes the Anglican diocese follows through on a promise to fix a Halifax-area graveyard that has fallen into severe disrepair.
-
Man found dead on oil lease road was murdered, RCMP sayAlberta RCMP are investigating after a Red Deer man was found dead in Mountain View County earlier this week.
-
Winnipeg police charge man following three stabbings in one dayWinnipeg police have charged a 29-year-old man related to three stabbings in August. The stabbings all took place on Aug. 15.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour'A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, is operating under an interim manager after "highly inappropriate behaviour" came to light during its annual fishing tournament. The Tofino Resort and Marina says it has cancelled the remainder of the Race for the Blue tournament.