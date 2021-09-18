The final buzzer at the Robert Guertin Arena in Gatineau

The Gatineau Olympiques and the city of Gatineau have said goodbye to "The Bob."

The Olympiques hosted Rouyn-Noranda on Saturday afternoon for the final game at the 64-year-old Robert Guertin Arena.

Cole Cormier scored the final goal at "The Bob", as the Olympiques beat the Huskies 8-1.

The Robert Guertin Arena on Rue de Carillon opened in 1957, with 4,000 seats for fans. It hosted the Memorial Cup in 1982 and 1997. The Gatineau Olympiques won the 1997 Memorial Cup on home ice.

Several NHL stars started their careers at Robert Guertin Arena, including Claude Giroux, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mike Hoffman. The late Pat Burns and current NHL coach Alain Vigneault coached the Olympiques.

The Olympiques are moving to the new Slush Puppie Arena, a 4,000 seat arena on de la Cite in Gatineau. In 2017, the city of Gatineau entrusted Vision Multisports Outaouais with the construction and management of the new centre.

Enjoy the last game at the Bob!!! It was such a huge honor to be able to play there for 3 years— so many great memories. pic.twitter.com/rrSemyULGO