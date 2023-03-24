The first official 'tiny home' build unveiled in Essex

Essex centre's first "petite" house is now a home.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday following construction of this tiny home — with most of the features and benefits of a full sized home but on a smaller scale.

The house is designed to offer an alternative solution for those looking for a more affordable living arrangement than a conventional house or condominium.

The company, Petite Homes, handled the entire process from initial design, to the delivery of the keys to the client. They partnered with Alliance General Contracting of Windsor Inc. to build and finish the modern and handsome home.

"So it's like a petite home. It's in between a tiny home and a bungalow and it's perfect, low maintenance,” said new tiny home owner Cherri Robbins.

“Everything was just geared to when I eventually end up in a wheelchair so I can make my way around."

The future of tiny homes in Ontario may get a boost now that more municipalities are passing bylaws to allow for their zoning and construction.

More information about Petite Homes is available online.