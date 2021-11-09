The first winter storm of the season is coming to southern Manitoba

Manitobans should begin to prepare for snowy weather, as the first winter storm of the season is coming soon.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of southern Manitoba to inform Manitobans that there is “one last day of pleasant weather on tap before an approaching winter storm brings an abrupt return to reality later this week.”

The weather agency notes the sunny skies and mild temperatures will turn to clouds by Tuesday night, and then into rain mixed with snow on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said Wednesday is set to be a “messy day” due to the rain/snow mix, as well as the risk of freezing rain. It adds that air and ground temperatures a bit above zero should limit the accumulation of snowfall during the day. However, colder air is predicted to wrap into the system later in the day on Wednesday, which will change the precipitation to snow.

The accumulation of snow is expected to continue into Thursday, with snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres expected by Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, there will be greater snow accumulation over higher terrain and in localized areas downwind of the Manitoba lakes. It predicts the greatest accumulation over the higher terrain in the Parklands region of western Manitoba.

A full list of the areas where Environment Canada has issued special weather statements, including Winnipeg, can be found online.

WINTER STORM WATCH

In addition to the special weather statement, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for communities in the Parklands region, including Dauphin, Minnedosa, and Alonsa.

The weather agency says these areas should expect snowfall accumulations of 25 centimetres by Friday morning, with up to 50 centimetres over higher terrain.

Manitobans are urged to avoid travel if possible. If they must travel, they should keep other people informed of their schedule and destination, and bring an emergency kit and cellphone.

A full list of the communities under winter storm watches can be found online.