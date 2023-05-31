iHeartRadio

The Ford Bronco is being recalled in the U.S. because people may get 'discouraged' trying to use the seatbelts


Ever have a car with a difficult-to-reach seatbelt? This recall is for you. Ford is having to recall 176,000 of its Ford Bronco SUVs, model years 2021 to 2023, because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that drivers and front seat passengers can have difficulty reaching the metal portion of the belt when it is in the retracted position.
