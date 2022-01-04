The Forks is looking for trees to line the River Trail
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
For those who have yet to get rid of their Christmas tree, The Forks would be glad to take it off your hands.
On Monday, The Forks sent out a tweet saying it is looking for discarded Christmas trees to line the River Trail.
According to Clare MacKay, vice president of strategic initiatives at The Forks, the trees provide a gentle break from the wind and offer a bit of greenery among the winter white landscape.
Once the skating season is complete, the trees are put in a wood chipper, mixed with food waste from The Forks Market, and turned into compost for The Forks’ garden beds.
Trees without any ornaments, decorations, or tinsel can be dropped off at the parking lot closest to Union Station
