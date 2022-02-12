The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues in Ottawa: Top stories in Ottawa this week

The demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continues to dominate the headlines in Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this week.

FREEDOM CONVOY

The "Freedom Convoy" demonstration continued in Ottawa.

Hundreds of trucks, vehicles and people have blocked Wellington Street and streets around Parliament Hill, protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

On Sunday, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency. Ottawa police officers moved in to cut off the fuel supply to protesters downtown and seized fuel at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road.

On Monday, Watson sent a letter to the federal and Ontario governments asking for an additional 1,700 police officers and 100 civilians. Chief Peter Sloly said there was a "near-riot" in downtown Ottawa when officers moved in to seize fuel.

On Tuesday, a poll showed a majority of Ottawa residents oppose the "Freedom Convoy" protest.

On Thursday, Chief Sloly confirmed a towing company had been threatened into not helping police with the trucker convoy.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford declared a province-wide state of emergency, saying Ottawa is "under siege." New penalties include fines of up to $100,000 for people blocking bridges, highways, roads and sidewalks. Chief Sloly said he needs more resources to enforce the new provincial powers.

The city of Ottawa announced it will seek an injunction for bylaw violations.

A 21-year-old resident of Centretown was able to stop the constant blaring of truck horns in downtown Ottawa this week.

“This situation, quite frankly, really ruffled my feathers,” Zexi Li, the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. “I really, really felt that no matter what, I had to do something.”

An Ontario Superior Court judge granted a 10-day injunction on Monday ordering an end to the incessant honking by truckers parked on downtown streets.

Anyone who violates the injunction could be found in contempt, which brings stiffer penalties than regular bylaw charges.

An Ottawa man wanted to take a stand against people he called "bullies and goons" as the third week of the demonstration began on Friday.

ByWard Market resident John Hennessy was walking along Sussex Drive when he saw a truck and decided to step in front of it.

“I’m pretty frustrated. I’ve lived this for 12 days,” he told CTV News Ottawa while standing in front of the truck as protesters shouted him down with chants of ‘Freedom.’

“Nobody’s made a statement to these guys here,” he added.

Hennessy stood there for about 15 minutes as protesters formed a semicircle around him and shouted taunts his way. Police arrived to pull him out and the truck pulled up to its intended spot.

“They’re bullies and goons that are supporting all this. I’ve had enough,” he afterwards. “Nobody’s been acting in our interests.”

An Ottawa homeless shelter received $750,000 in donations after protesters from the "Freedom Convoy" harassed staff and volunteers and demanded food from their soup kitchen.

The Shepherds of Good Hope says more than 13,000 people donated to shelter since an incident on Jan. 29, during the opening weekend of the demonstration in downtown Ottawa.

The organization said on Twitter that staff and volunteers experienced harassment from protesters seeking meals from the soup kitchen. One of the clients was assaulted.

The bulk of the funds will be put toward two supportive housing residences that Shepherds of Good Hope is building, which will house a combined 105 people.

One is at 1095 Merivale Road, and the other is at 216 Murray Street.

OTHER NEWS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

A woman died in a house fire in rural west Ottawa Sunday night.

Ottawa fire says a dryer caught fire at the back of the house on Dunrobin Road and the flames spread to the rest of the home. Part of the second floor collapsed.

Ottawa's public school board is planning a "late winter break" next school year, with the holiday break beginning two days before Christmas.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board asked parents and students for feedback on when to have the winter break during the 2022-23 school year. The two options were Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 or Dec. 24 to Jan. 8.

Over 65 per cent of the 17,500 respondents selected Option 2, with the last day of classes on Dec. 23 and classes resuming on Jan. 9.

You will not be able to buy bottled water from vending machines in city of Ottawa facilities by the end of June, as the city aims to eliminate the sale of plastic water bottles in facilities.

City staff say they approached Coca Cola to remove water bottles from vending machines, which will be replaced with other Coca Cola products.

According to the response to a motion from former Coun. Jenna Sudds, the city says it has taken steps over the last five years to provide "alternatives to bottled water" at its facilities.

"New water fountains have been installed at many municipal facilities and existing fountains have been converted or replaced with newer models that can conveniently fill reusable drinking containers," staff said.

The city has an agreement with Coca Cola, and must still sell 22,688 cases of product before the deal ends.