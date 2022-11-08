‘The Garrett Bluenose Patterns’: New book highlights Nova Scotia’s rug-hooking heritage

A rug-hooking business started by a family in New Glasgow, N.S., in 1892 eventually grew into the world’s largest producer of rug-hooking patterns and now their work is being celebrated in a new local book.

“The Garrett Bluenose Patterns” was written by Ruth Downing, who has been a rug-hooker for nearly 23 years. The book highlights the exceptional art created by the Garrett family and shows how it continues to make an impact today.

“John Garrett was a man with a vision and an immensely talented artist and he and his father started selling patterns out of their home in New Glasgow and then years later he was joined by his three sons,” explains Downing.

The whimsical and floral patterns had women clamoring for the designs, according to Downing. But one specific pattern stood out to locals.

“The Bluenose was one of the more bestselling patterns,” she says, referencing Nova Scotia’s world-famous schooner.

Today, rug-hooking teachers and students admire and use the same stencils produced by the Garretts, with many patterns on display in museums.

“One of our fellow teachers, Linda MacDonald, went into the factory in the 90s and rescued these stencils from the floor of the basement and over a 20-year period she created patterns to sell,” said Downing.

The book features photos, stencils, and patterns based on the Garretts’ work. It features instructions for the budding beginner to the seasoned hooker.

“The Garrett Bluenose Patterns” can be found online.