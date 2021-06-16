The Glencoe Invitational golf tournament is back with a new twist

Like many other sporting events, The DC Bank Glencoe Invitational was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but it's back this year for its 25th anniversary.

Once again, men will tee it up at the invitational, but for the first time ever women will also be competing in the event.

Seventeen-year-old amateur Angela Arora, from Surrey, B.C. said she's thrilled to be playing in the event.

"It means so much," Arora said.

"I'm so glad I get to play the first time that women are here. It's such an honour and I'm just so excited to play."

In all 22 women will tee it up at this years DC Bank Glencoe Invitational. 15 are amateurs and seven are professionals.

Christine Wong of Vancouver, B.C. is one of the pros in the field. There's a $25,000 purse for the female professionals, and the winner pockets a cool $15,000.

Wong said this is big for women's golf.

"It's incredible for the women's golf world," Wong told CTV.

"We're trying to get more women into the sport (by having) more competitions and more events for us to play in. The fact that I'm able to come out here across provinces is an awesome experience for me just to be here."

On Wednesday it was practice rounds for the golfers. Bright and early Thursday morning, they'll tee it up for real.