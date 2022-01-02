The 'Go Give Project' expected to be back on the road Monday

It's been a challenging year for the city which has seen dramatic increases in homelessness and opioid use.

However, one grassroots group which formed last year, has been doing what it can to help the region's most vulnerable.

The 'Go Give Project' is currently a team of six volunteers that's been doing things like wellness checks for vulnerable clients, both housed and unhoused, providing them with anything from food to needle exchange with some help from agencies like Public Health.

And so far this team of six has helped more than 200.

"It had started last year, we had gone out for a religious holiday to distribute some food for the needy, that first day we got through 35 sandwiches in under five minutes," said Ali Farooq.

The group says what's needed is a complex set of solutions to try and address the city's issues. Even still, the city is still working on getting itself a supervised consumption site.

"We need to recognize that things like supervised consumption a re not going to rectify the fact that we hav individuals living in Memorial Park so we really need to focus this year on finding permanent solutions," said Evie Ali.

Officials say the work isn't easy. They were sidelined this past weekend after one of their volunteer's vehicles had its windows smashed and the SUV broken into.

They're hoping to be back on the road Monday.

"You know we came back from our regular nightly outreach, parked it and came back in the morning and you know found the car had been broken into. Luckily nothing was stolen or taken from the car, I'm guessing they found out whose car it was after they broke the window," said Farooq.

The group is hopeful change is coming, elected leader will act and that vulnerable Sudburians will be cared for.

When asked about what they'd like other Sudburians to keep in mind when coming across those less fortunate.

"Spreading awareness and educating yourselves about these kind of circumstances, why they are here and the lack of solutions to this because if they could solve these issues as quickly as we'd like them too I'm sure it would be done," said Ali.

The group is largely based in Greater Sudbury but has responded to clients as far away as Manitoulin Island. They say they will and are prepared to go where help is needed.