The Good Samaritan Inn in Timmins looks to the public for financial help

The Good Samaritan Inn homeless shelter in South Porcupine provides transitional housing for men who are ready to return to the workforce and find their own places to live.

On Saturday, the organization is celebrating Thanksgiving with a dinner for residents and others it helps with groceries.

“We want to help people that actually want to help themselves," said Agnes Okonmah, office manager at The Good Samaritan Inn.

“Some of them had, like, alcohol and drug problems before but now they’re trying, struggling to make sure that they move ahead.”

In the past couple of years, she said the Inn has been home to at least 30 men who've secured employment and found their own homes.

With the lack of affordable housing in Timmins, the Inn is working with various community partners to be able to help more people, but it needs help.

Demolition is underway in the former church that houses the Inn. The building also requires a new roof and that's why officials are reaching out to the community, looking for donations.

“We have an architect, he’s prepared the plans and we’re ready to go ahead at least with Phase 1, which would start with the roof," said Stan Cor, executive director of The Good Samaritan Inn.

“We have to have handicap accessible, so that means basically an elevator.”

Cor said he's sent out 250 letters to businesses, asking for materials, volunteer labour and financial assistance to revitalize the building.

It wants to construct rooms to house 16 more men, washroom facilities and a laundry room. The Inn will then be able to support a total of 30 men.

Officials assured the public they have a zero-tolerance policy for substance use on the premises, which they said helps those who are working hard to maintain their sobriety.