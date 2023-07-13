The good, the bad and the ugly: Toronto-area experts weigh in on the future risks of AI

Over the past several months, artificial intelligence (AI) has become more mainstream and seemingly been developing at hyper speed.

CTV News Toronto and NEWSTALK 1010 have put together a deep-dive on AI. We speak with Toronto-area experts who break down the best and worst parts of this technology, and what still needs to be done to utilize it in the best way possible.

AI: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

The first part of our audio series focuses on laying out the AI landscape.

Over the last year, we've seen a rapid expansion in the public's use of artificial intelligence. ChatGPT can write you the plot for a Hallmark Christmas movie, and Dall-E can create an image of a bowl of soup that is also a portal to another dimension.

But it's not just fun and games. There's a dark side to using these software.

CTV Toronto and Newstalk1010's Ashley Legassic digs into that, in part one.

Now that we've broken down what artificial intelligence actually is, we've got to tell you more about the significant impacts it's already had and will have.

In part two, we're bringing you the stories of people whose lives have been changed by this software and the warnings that come for the rest of us.

In the third and final instalment of our series, we focus on some of the good that can come from the use of AI.

For some people, using tools like ChatGPT can increase their production at work, offer new ways to learn, and help summarize and simplify complex topics.

So, it’s not all doom and gloom.