'The government has lost their marbles': Employment lawyers weigh-in on labour dispute

Just hours after the government enacted anti-strike legislation, 55,000 CUPE members walked off the job and the province wants the move declared illegal.

Education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) were in a legal strike position as of Friday Nov. 4, but the government’s ‘Keeping Students in Class Act’ passed just hours before.

“It's legislation that removes the right to strike,” said Sunira Chaudhri, a Toronto-based employment lawyer. “They [the government] has really thrown fuel on the fire of a negotiation that went down the tubes.”

Chaudhri said education workers didn’t even get the chance to defy the new law because most of Ontario’s schools were closed Friday.

“The government has lost their marbles on this,” said Chaudhri, who believes the Ford government is trying to divide CUPE. “To have some members try to comply with the legislation and others to picket and strike and to create sort of a dissension within that huge unit [of unionized workers].”

Howard Levitt, a labour relations lawyer sees it differently, arguing the government had no choice but to intervene in the crumbling negotiations.

“There’s a lot more parents than there are union members in this province,” said Levitt who feels the economy will hit a “roadblock” if a strike happens and if it’s prolonged.

“Parents who are going to have to stay home to look after their kids and employers who need labour because there’s an employee shortage, they’re going to be short those employees for an indefinite period of time,” said Levitt.

He also thinks CUPE will lose supporters now that they’ve defied the legislation.

“To the extent they [CUPE] had support from people before, because of the notwithstanding clause and its unusual use, they've lost a lot of that because Canadians don't like people breaking the law and they're [CUPE] clearly breaking the law,” said Levitt.