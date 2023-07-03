The Great Benjamin's Circus enjoys long weekend stop in Saint John, N.B.

The circus is making its way through Atlantic Canada.

The Great Benjamin’s Circus’ summer tour spent the Canada Day long weekend in Saint John, N.B., performing a total of 12 shows from Thursday to Sunday.

“It went really good,” says circus concessions manager Amanda Ojeda. “They really enjoy the show, we’ve had really great turnout.”

The two hour shows consists of high-flying aerial acts, amazing acrobatics, crazy clowns, the thrilling globe of death and more. There were also plenty of activities for guests during the show’s halftime intermission, including face painting and souvenir shopping. Concessions were open throughout the show for guests to enjoy a snack.

“It’s all about bringing family fun entertainment to everyone everywhere,” says Ojeda. “Wherever we can get to, it’s what we are about. Bringing happiness, fun, entertainment. We enjoy what we do.”

Ojeda has worked for the circus all her life and has travelled throughout North America, but notes the East Coast is among her favourite stops during the year.

“The people are very nice,” Ojeda says. “Very, very nice, they love the show, and I love this part of the country.”

The circus’ next show will be held Tuesday in Sydney, N.S., before heading north for shows in Newfoundland. The tour will return to the Maritime region on July 27 for a show in Le Moine, N.S.

More information can be found on The Great Benjamin’s Circus’ website.