The Groovy Gardener: Cape Breton man turns green thumb into budding business

A Cape Breton man is channeling his love of gardening into a budding business, opening a nursery at his home in Albert Bridge, N.S.

Those headed out on the Mira this summer may notice a large sign outside Logan Black’s Hills Road home with the words The Groovy Gardener emblazoned on it.

"My wife actually came up with it (the name Groovy Gardener),” said Black.

“She was joking with friends one time. They said 'You know, he really should be doing this. He's really good at it.' She said 'Well, he is the Groovy Gardener.' It just kind of stuck."

Black has had a green thumb for years. However, when he opened his nursery on June 18, it was the first time his work was available to be purchased.

A snowplow operator by trade, Black earns his income by plowing during the winter.

With a wife and young son, he wanted to make money during the summer and put down some real roots in something he's passionate about.

"I'm a stay-at-home dad,” said Black. “With my wife being teaching, it was kind of a natural progression for me to not sit idle during the summer. So, we just talked about it. Gardening is a true love of mine, so this was just a natural evolution."

Black specializes in perennials, flowers, and some herbs and fruit trees. His goal is to expand as the market allows.

"This time next year we will be massively into our flowers and annuals,” said Black. “We're hoping to have another greenhouse up right away, and have that closed in for next spring. That will just mean more and more."

The Groovy Gardener has only been in business for a short time, but so far, things have been off to a good start.

"The response has been overwhelming,” said Black. “Just the support from the community and the support from surrounding areas. It's just phenomenal."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many people took up gardening. However, Black says the market isn't saturated, if anything, it's growing.

"There's more and more demand for it. People are getting really into gardening at home and providing for their families at home, with the prices of everything," he said.

The Groovy Gardener is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.