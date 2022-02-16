The Grove offers mental health services for youth experiencing difficulties amid pandemic

The demand for youth mental health services has increased by 40 per cent in 2021, according to The Grove Wellington Guelph.

The Grove, a partnership with the local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, opened a new facility in August 2021 called the Hub. It is a safe space for youth to connect with friends and mental health support services.

Sixteen-year-old Jade Verge visits the site weekly. She said it has helped her through some tough times. Verge lost her father to suicide in 2016 and said she is still trying to process that pain.

“I’m still grieving. I still don’t know all the answers,” Verge said. “I didn’t even cry at the funeral. That’s how bad and traumatic it was, because it was very sudden.”

Verge now lives with her aunt, Liz Granby, who admitted Verge hasn’t had a traditional upbringing, but said they do what they can to support her.

“She has bipolar I and also has borderline personality disorder and experiences anxiety,” said Granby.

Her family said the pandemic hasn’t helped Verge’s mental health.

“It’s just been quite lonely because sometimes I’m not allowed to go out because of the COVID numbers,” Verge said.

Granby said whenever she goes to the Hub, she often returns in a better spirits.

“There’s games, there’s a gym area and spots to just hang out and chill as Jade would say,” said Granby.

The director at The Grove said parents and guardians play a crucial role in supporting their teens’ mental health and said the work starts at home with keeping an eye out for red flags.

“It's the change in behaviour you need to watch for, and always try to keep those lines in communications opened,” said Cyndy Moffat Forsyth.

The Grove said teenagers often crave a mix of independence and being social. In times of conflict between parents and teens, The Grove suggests a compromise.

“Work with your youth so you are giving them choice but you’re also respecting their independence and they’re respecting your comfort level,” said Moffat Forsyth.

Verge said another outlet that helped her during tough times has been creating art.

“I enjoy drawing. I express a lot of emotions through art,” said Verge.

At each site, youth will be given access to programs and services that provide guidance and support for the future. From education and career support to counselling and peer-to-peer programs, The Grove facilities will provide help and encouragement to every youth in the community.

The Grove has multiple resources available on its website, including: