Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers

Ottawa police increased patrols in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood Thursday afternoon, as revellers celebrated St. Patrick's Day.

Thousands of people packed bars, restaurants and house parties to enjoy the first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions in three years, along with the above seasonal temperatures.

At 1:30 p.m., police declared "enforcement has started" in Sandy Hill, where police and Bylaw Services officers were stepping up patrols in a bid to limit loud parties.

"Just by the amount of police you see on the street, I think it was known that if you do anything you're going to get ticketed," Daniel Turkstra said.

As of 5 p.m., police reported two tickets worth $1,000 have been issued for violating the noise bylaw in Sandy Hill, and 30 other tickets have been issued for provincial offences.

"I think the warning was heard, but it wasn't probably as needed as it was for homecoming," said Karysa Ramoutsakis, referencing the near-riot following the Panda Game in October.

On Thursday afternoon, there were only a few students celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Sandy Hill area.

"I think students are just trying to have a good time," said one person in Sandy Hill. "Especially with the pandemic, everybody has been locked inside."

For bars and restaurants, there's hope St. Patrick's Day will boost business following two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're expecting our busiest day since 2019," Heart and Crown owner Shauna Bradley says.

The Heart and Crown opened its locations at 10 a.m., planning a full day of Irish music, Irish food and Irish beer to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

"I have butterflies in my stomach. It felt like it was my wedding day this morning," Bradley told CTV Morning Live.

"The lifting of the restrictions could not have come at a better time. What a wonderful time to welcome everyone back – this is our day and I couldn't be happier. The Guinness will be flowing today, that's for sure."

There's 40 to 50 barrels of Guinness at the Heart and Crown for St. Patrick's Day.

By mid-afternoon, the ByWard Market was busy.

"I have never been to a St. Patrick's Day celebration before. It's not very big where I'm from in Sweden," said one person in the market.

"Since COVID started pretty much we haven't been out much, so today we said, 'You know what, let's do it.' March break is perfect timing," Marieve Theriem said.

D'Arcy McGee's on Sparks Street opened at 11:30 a.m.

The Ontario government has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits in bars and restaurants and patrons no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter. Last year, capacity for bars and restaurants was capped at 50 people indoors, and last call was 9 p.m.

"This year is a breath of fresh air. Last year, you know what, we almost forgot about it because it was so quiet," Paddy's Pub owner Arthur Hodgins told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa now with Kristy Cameron.

"This year, the staff are up for it, the customers are up for it, everyone's happy."

Hodgins says business has been brisk so far today.

"Everyone has a smile on their face. Of course, everyone is Irish today and we're just welcoming a full house."