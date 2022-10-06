The Halloween rush is on in Ottawa

Halloween is creeping closer every day, and despite supply chain shortages, billions will be spent on candy, costumes and parties.

And no one loves this scary time of year more than 11-year-old Ben Coulter.

"I’m thinking of being Michael Myers," says Coulter who has seen every Halloween movie.

At Spirit Halloween in Kanata, the rush for costumes and decorations started in early August. Manager Joelle Desjardins says the more popular costumes are already close to being sold out.

"On weekends we have lineups all the way around the store," Desjardins says. "This year, Hocus Pocus is a huge one clearly. The second movie just came out after 30 years, I believe."

Halloween injects hundreds of millions of dollars into the economy. The Retail Council of Canada estimates the majority of Canadians will spend more than $50 on costumes and candy.

"We know that there’s still some ongoing supply chain issues," says Michelle Wasylyshen, Retail Council of Canada National spokeswoman. "Not across the board, but in some circumstances there are. So if you see something that you like, it’s always best to ensure that you purchase it early."

Along with many costumes selling out early this year, another big seller is the animatronics. Which gets bigger and creepier every year.

"A lot more people are decorating the outside of their homes," Desjardins says. "So that’s a huge seller this year."

Shipments arrive weekly, and given the pent-up demand this October, supplies will sell out fast.

"Halloween is a very special time," says Nick Hemm, Spirit Halloween Ottawa and Kingston operator. "Because you get to spend it with your family and there’s not as much pressure as Christmas.”

As for Coulter, there’s no better time of year than now to watch more of his favourite horror movies.

"My favourite one would probably be Killer Clowns From Outer Space."