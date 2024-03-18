The Harlem Globetrotters bring the heat to Barrie taking on The Washington Generals
After touring over 400 cities and 25 countries, the Original Harlem Globetrotters will bring the heat to Barrie as they take on The Washington Generals.
Fans can expect to witness exciting gameplay featuring four-point shots, slam dunks, full-court shots, impressive ball handling, high-speed dribbling, and trick shots from their favourite players.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The event will be hosted by Jersey Mike's Subs at Sadlon Arena on Bayview Drive on Monday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The fun begins at 7.
General admission tickets are available, or participate in the premium VIP bench experience.
A VIP Bench Ticket offers one seat on the bench with the Globetrotters, exclusive autograph sessions, an end-of-game meet and greet, a team photo, and a Globetrotter gift pack.
After the game, fans are invited to the court for 30 minutes to get an autograph from their favourite Harlem Globetrotter stars.
-
$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documentsA former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Volt hockey program seeks donations to help kids take part in sportsA local charity that offers a free accessible alternative to hockey for children across Alberta is looking for help.
-
Red Deer stabbing, biting rampage finds victim in hospital, man chargedA Red Deer man has been charged with several counts of assault after a stabbing rampage that injured two men and a police officer, and saw another officer bitten.
-
B.C. funds 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro VancouverSeventeen new housing projects are set to add nearly 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro Vancouver through British Columbia's community housing fund.
-
-
Sask. couple adds personality and character to forgotten driftwoodA retired Melfort couple is taking their unique hobby all around the province with the help of their family.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facilityThe family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.