'The healing can start': Indigenous leaders react to Pope's formal apology on residential schools

Indigenous leaders are calling Friday a historic day after Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system during his remarks at the Vatican.

“He’s doing the right thing. It’s long overdue. Now the healing can start,” said David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF), in an interview on Friday.

Pope Francis has been meeting with First Nations, Inuit and Metis delegates all week.

All parties met at the Vatican on Friday, with the Pope, speaking in Italian, asking for God’s forgiveness for the “deplorable” conduct of members of the Catholic Church.

Cindy Woodhouse, the Manitoba regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), described it as an emotional day.

Woodhouse, who is one of the delegates in Rome, said she is still processing what took place.

“You see the hurt in that room. I don’t know what else I can say except it’s an emotional day for everybody. It’s an emotional time,” she said.

“When we look back on what our ancestors and our people and our grandparents and parents went through. To hear the Pope say those words that people have fought so hard for, for so many years.”

Chartrand called it a great day for all Christians.

“I’m very, very proud of what Pope Francis has done. I think he is a very leading pope. He reaches out a little bit further and I was just proud,” he said.

Woodhouse said this is the start of a path towards reconciliation.

“I think it’s time for the Catholic Church to look at themselves and to know this happened. This validates all those residential school survivors, their stories, and the things that they went through,” she said.

Pope Francis also committed to coming to Canada.

Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the AFN, said he’s pleasantly surprised as this is something he was pushing for.

“The other piece, of course, we shouldn’t overlook in that decision is that I believe that Winnipeg , St. Boniface, would be an ideal place for the Pope to come,” he said.

An official date for the Pope’s visit has not been set.

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL SURVIVOR REACTS

Jennifer Wood, a residential school survivor, said she was “elated” by the apology as it has been a long time coming.

“I mean we are looking at a country that had endured abuse for over 150 years. To hear those words, it gives a survivor a sense of validation and a real sense of hope,” she said.

Wood said that hearing an apology from the Pope begins a good path to reconciliation in Canada.

“All reconciliation starts with an apology and acknowledging a truth,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube, Rachel Lagace and Brooklyn Neustaeter.