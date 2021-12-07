The health regions in Manitoba with the most hospitalizations for COVID-19

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Manitoba, the health-care system is feeling the strain.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 152 Manitobans hospitalized with the virus – 95 of these patients have active COVID-19 cases, while 57 are no longer infectious but still require care.

Of those who are hospitalized, 32 people are in the ICU, 24 of whom have active COVID-19 cases.

When broken down by health region, the province’s data shows that the Southern Health-Santé Sud region has the most hospitalizations with 65 people in the hospital – 39 of these people have active cases.

The data shows that in the Southern Health region 18 patients with COVID-19 are in the ICU. Fourteen of these cases have active COVID-19.

Winnipeg has the second most hospitalizations in Manitoba with 43 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including 27 active cases.

Of those hospitalized in Winnipeg, five are in the ICU. All of these ICU cases are active, except for one.

Both the Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain Health Regions have 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Interlake-Eastern health region has more active cases in its hospitals at 16 cases, while only nine of the hospitalized cases in Prairie Mountain are active.

In the Interlake-Eastern region, there is one COVID-19 patient in the ICU, with provincial data showing this is an active case. In the Prairie Mountain Region, there are seven people in the ICU, five of whom have active cases.

The Northern Health Region has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in its hospitals.

The data shows there are six COVID-19 cases in the hospital. Four of the cases are active COVID-19.

Of those who are hospitalized in this region, there is one person in the ICU. This person in the ICU is no longer infectious, but still requires care.