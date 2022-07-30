The health units in Ontario with the highest third dose COVID-19 vaccination rates are located in eastern Ontario

As health officials encourage everyone to receive their first and second COVID-19 booster doses, statistics show three health units in eastern Ontario have the highest third dose vaccination rates in Ontario.

According to data from Public Health Ontario, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has the highest rate of residents aged 18 and older with three doses – at 71.9 per cent.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit is second at 70 per cent, followed by Ottawa Public Health with 68 per cent of residents aged 18 and older receiving a third dose.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, 61.44 per cent of residents aged 18 and older have received their first booster dose, while the Renfrew County and District Health Unit is sitting at 59.5 per cent.

Vaccination rates have remained stagnant through the spring and summer.

On March 31, 70 per cent of residents aged 18 and older in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region had received their first booster dose, while 69 per cent of residents in the Kingston area had received their third dose.

According to the data, 65.8 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older had received a third dose by the end of March.

Ottawa Public Health is encouraging people to get boosted with a third or fourth dose as COVID-19 rates remain high in the capital.

In Ottawa, you can book an appointment for a third COVID-19 vaccine through the booking system or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.