The heat is on in SK, with extreme heat warnings in effect: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Record-breaking temperatures are sliding into Saskatchewan, as we expect to reach into the low to mid-thirties in the Bridge City.

That heat sits over us until late Tuesday, when a cold front bringing thunderstorm potential will cool things back down to more seasonal levels.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sun / Wind

High: 32

Evening: 30

Tuesday – Sun / Wind

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 33

Wednesday – Showers

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24