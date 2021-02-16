The highly anticipated reopening of ski hills has arrived, and with it, several inches of fresh powder.

"That's what skiers and riders in Ontario only dream of, if anything. I think the heavens wanted us to be skiing today," said Tara Lovell, Blue Mountain Resort.

Skiers and snowboarders flocked to the Collingwood resort despite the treacherous road conditions Tuesday morning after waiting nearly two months to hit the slopes.

Simcoe Muskoka returned to the red zone, which allows the hills to reopen with limited capacity.

Horseshoe Resort general manager Jonathan Reid said they are following the safety standards to the letter.

"The Ontario ski industry is taking this very seriously, and we are in the business of managing risk, and we are taking the risk of COVID very seriously and managing that from the ticket process, the rental process, lift lines, everything else," Reid said.

Before heading to the hills, non-seasons pass holders need to purchase their tickets online.

Alpine resorts plan to operate seven days a week until at least the end of the Easter long weekend in April to make up for the province-wide shutdown that cost hills millions.

With files from CTV's Roger Klein