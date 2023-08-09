The high cost of learning as the price of school supplies rise

Back to school is the second most expensive time of the year for families, only behind Christmas, according to the National Retail Federation.

That’s no surprise to charity workers, who say back to school season is also one of the biggest times of need in the giving calendar.

Halifax charity Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank just closed applications for its backpack program.

Last year’s fundraising push had a target of 1000 backpacks and supplies, but they managed to give out about 1200.

The bank’s executive director says nearly 1000 signed up this year.

“Families are in such a bind, trying to find food, trying to pay the bills, and then you have that back to school season,” said Denise Daley, executive director of Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank. “We’re trying to alleviate a little bit of the stress.”

Now they’re looking for donations to fulfil that large need.

According to a report by Deloitte, the cost of school supplies is expected to be up 23.7 per cent, which can be challenging for any family, but especially so for those in need.

Now the Prince Edward Island government is spending close $1 million this year to get all the required school supplies from grade K to 9. This is the second year of the program.

Despite that there are still kids on P.E.I. who need help with their school supplies. The Charlottetown Salvation Army opened its back to school program Tuesday.

They say 55 applications had been submitted by mid-week.

“Last year we gave away so much that we have next to nothing left right now,” said John Burton of Salvation Army Charlottetown. “We’re almost starting from scratch, so we need, we really need, the school supplies coming in.”

Almost 100 high school students signed up last year and the charity gave out more than 250 backpacks.

Applications this year are open until August 23.

Parker Street in Halifax and Salvation Army offices across the region, including Charlottetown, are accepting donations now, either cash or by dropping off school supplies at their locations.

The survey shows families this year are expecting to spend less instead of more, but that’s not because of lower prices, prices are up. That’s because families are dialling back their spending to just the essentials.