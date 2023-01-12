The high demand for Prince Harry's memoir in Winnipeg

If Winnipeggers want to get their hands on Prince Harry’s new memoir, they need to be prepared to wait a long time.

According to the library’s website, there are currently more than 1,000 holds on “Spare,” as of Thursday afternoon, and the book hasn’t even arrived at Winnipeg libraries yet.

The holds include 734 on 29 regular copies, and 446 holds on six large print editions.

Barbara Bourrier-LaCroix with the Winnipeg Public Library says she is not surprised about the demand.

“I don't want to say it's scandalous, but it talks about the Monarchy,” she said. “You know, we're still dealing with the grief of losing the Queen not too long ago, so it’s very, very timely. And it’s Prince Harry.”

Bourrier-LaCroix said they try to make sure they have enough holds to maintain a ratio of one copy for every five holds.

“The waiting list, it can creep up, so sometimes, it will take two to three months before you can get the book in your hands,” she said.

Books are loaned to patrons for 21 days at a time.

“Spare,” which sees Prince Harry provide details about his life in the royal family and his relationship with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sold 1.4 million copies in its first day in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., a record for a non-fiction book, according to publisher Penguin Random House.

The Toronto Public Library, which has 184 copies of “Spare” in stock, has more than 3,600 holds placed on the book. It could take more than a year for readers at the bottom of the list to secure their copy.

-With files from CTV’s Hannah Alberga.