'The highlight of my life': Kipper Kid Brendan Peters reconnects with his favourite goalie

When Brendan Peters was a kid, he couldn't get enough of Miikka Kiprusoff.

During the 2005-06 season, the then nine-year-old started dressing up like his favourite goalie.

He had all the moves and mannerisms down.

Peters became known as the Kipper Kid.

"As a little kid, it wasn't to be famous and it wasn't to be in the spotlight. I didn't care about any of that," said Peters, now 27.

"I just wanted to be like Kipper and show him how much I appreciate him and again just how much I wanted to be like him."

Presenting a mask to Kiprusoff

Peters still loves hockey and is still a huge Flames fan.

He's also into goalie masks.

Peters started painting masks a couple of years ago and has started his own company, Rhino Grafx.

On Friday, Peters got to reconnect with his favourite goalie.

The Kipper Kid presented Big Kipper with one of his masks.

Peters says it was a dream come true.

"Truly a full circle moment," he said.

"You know, I went from a nine-year-old kid drawing his goalie masks on my homework in school to painting goalie masks professionally. Then, to hand a personal mask that he can take back to Finland and present it to him in person is truly unbelievable.

"It was the highlight of my life and I think it will be for many years to come."

Back in the Kipper gear

Peters was at the Scotiabank Saddledome for Kiprusoff's jersey retirement ceremony.

He even dressed up in Kiprusoff goalie gear just like he had as a kid.

Peters says he loved every minute of it.

"The ceremony was phenomenal," he said.

"The Flames did an amazing job and I'm sure Miikka and his family had a wonderful time, as did the fans.

"It was truly an incredible experience that I'll never forget. It was great to be part of it."

Cracking the NHL market

Peters hasn't broken into the NHL market with his goalie masks yet.

He says he's hoping one day, he'll get that opportunity.

"There's been a lot of interest from a lot of local fans and local collectors and I'm slowly starting to make a name for myself," he said.

"But again, to have my mask presented in front of the world to Miikka Kiprusoff, I think is going to do some pretty good things for myself and my business."