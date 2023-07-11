The Highway 7 bump is back

The famous bump on Highway 7 near Carleton Place has made a comeback, leaving drivers worried it might get bigger.

Linda Reid, who frequently travels over this section, expressed her frustrations.

"You've got to go slow, and you just hope the guy behind you slows too,” says Reid. “I thought we only had the bump in the winter, but here it is. We had to slow down. Saw the sign the other day so I guess they didn't get it fixed.”

The bump is a result of soil freezing above a large drainage culvert beneath the road. Last summer, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation attempted to address the issue with a fix that involved placing special Styrofoam in the roadbed. However, their solution fell short, as the bump has reappeared.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation acknowledged the situation, saying, "The Ministry of Transportation is aware that the bump that was repaired last summer has resurfaced and is monitoring this location. We have an ongoing investigation to determine the cause and a permanent repair solution."

Mechanic Jean Dumas, having experienced the bump himself, emphasized the need for caution, especially at higher speeds.

"But for sure, I mean, it's dangerous. I've gone over myself, and you know, let's say my Jeep, for example, you could feel it wanting to wander all over the road after you hit the bump," he said.

To warn drivers, cautionary signs have been placed along the side of the highway, signaling the bumpy ride ahead.

This situation has sparked discussions among drivers, who question the effectiveness of the previous repairs.

“We were discussing at a coffee the other day. Trying to figure out why it's there,” said David Mains.

“I'm not sure at the time whether they thought this was a permanent fix for it or whether this was something they thought might work or not, but I don't know. They should have been able to come up with something permanent,” said John Reid.

Lori Mirabelli adds, “I do remember saying, you get some serious lift should you go over that and not know the area. So it’s crazy that it’s coming back.”

But not everyone hates this stretch of highway.

“You know when you're with kids and they know the bump is coming of course they're going yeah, yeah, yeah. They get excited about it,” says Cheryl Mains.

Sheena Love adds, "My kids like it, to be quite honest."