The hills are alive with the scent of lavender

Purple Hill Lavender Farm is in full bloom and open for its picnic season.

With nine English lavender varieties stretching across three acres, the large Creemore farm is in prime purple bloom between mid-June to mid-August, said Jessica Ridding, co-owner of Purple Hills with her sister Emma Greasley.

"There are 45 acres on the property with walking trails. You can bring a picnic and enjoy being outdoors," said Ridding.

To that end, the sisters are offering an evening picnic package ($125/person) that features a fancy picnic setting, a charcuterie box, a fresh bouquet of lavender, as well as a sampling of Creemore Springs Lavender Sour beer.

Related Stories

Although lavender doesn't have medicinal properties per se, it's known for its therapeutic uses as a relaxation and sleep aid.

"And it has a nice sweet taste so you can use it for culinary purposes," Ridding said.

With colour at its peak, Ridding said the next two weeks will be the best for seeing the hills come alive in purple.