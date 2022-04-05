The historic preservation projects being recognized by Heritage Winnipeg

A handful of architects and building owners are being recognized for their work to reuse, rehabilitate, preserve and maintain some of Winnipeg's historic buildings.

Last week Heritage Winnipeg hosted its annual Preservation Awards to showcase the work that is being done to keep the city's built heritage intact.

"The awards are just recognition, celebratory recognition for the hard work and the millions of dollars that are invested in our built heritage," said Cindy Tugwell, the executive director of Heritage Winnipeg. "I think Winnipeggers should be very proud of the work that's been done so that these buildings continue to be part of our city for the next 100 years."

The award ceremony, which had been postponed last year due to the pandemic, was held at the Ukrainian Labour Temple – one of the eight projects to receive an award.

"It's a testament to how heritage affects our culture," Tugwell said. "We were really proud to celebrate Ukrainian culture. It's very important in Manitoba."

The Association of United Ukrainian Canadians was given an award for its work to restore the interior and exterior of the Ukrainian Labour Temple located at 591 Pritchard Ave., which was built in 1909.

The James Avenue Pumping Station project also won awards for the building owners and architects. The pump house, which was built in 1906, was recently rehabilitated into a restaurant.

The property owners were recognized for their commitment to conserving the original historical structure and machinery in the pump house.

From a movie theatre, to bowling lanes, and now mixed-use apartments – the Academy Lanes building was among the projects to be awarded this year.

The Uptown Theatre was built between 1930 and 1931. The project saw the building repurposed to include commercial space and apartments.

"That's spectacular because that's really thinking outside the box and trying to be innovative to preserve the envelope or exterior of the building while retrofitting the inside and repurposing for residential," Tugwell said.

The other projects recognized include the historic reconstruction project of the exterior front doors at the Universiteé de Saint-Boniface at 200 avenue de la Cathédrale; the heritage restoration of the Cornish Library at 20 West Gate in Armstrong’s Point; the conservation work in the Rotunda of the Manitoba Legislative Building; the rehabilitation of the Scott Fruit Company Warehouse by Red River College Polytechnic; and the rehabilitation work at Snider Orthotic Design located at 50 Stafford Street.

Heritage Winnipeg also honoured Bob Kuzak with a Distinguished Service Award for a, "lifetime of dedicated community volunteer work and for his immense contributions to keeping the history of North Point Douglas and the North End relevant and alive."

More information about the projects can be found on the Heritage Winnipeg website.