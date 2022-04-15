The history behind the Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show on its 60th anniversary in Saskatoon

Ron Lee wasn't aware what the Draggins Car Club would become when he first signed up to become a member in 1957.

Lee was one of the club's first members roughly six months after the club started meeting in another member's mother's home on Clarence Avenue.

He certainly wasn't aware a few years later when the club held its first ever car show at the old Saskatoon arena downtown on Easter weekend that it would grow to become a Saskatoon staple.

"We had 28 cars, we charged 25 cents for admission," Lee said, remembering the first Draggins Car Show. "Believe it or not, the first one we put on, we had a good attendance and it went over quite well."

Sixty-one years later, the annual car show once again took over Prairieland Park for the 60th running of the spring classic after COVID-19 forced a cancellation in 2020 and a virtual car show in 2021.

The 28 cars in 1961 is a stark contrast to the 212 cars on display this weekend. It's also a sign of the club's growth and place in the community.

"There were a lot of car clubs that came and went. New ones were started up and they would disappear. What was making us successful was because we kept on going and we had a good nucleus of members," Lee said of Draggins' staying power that has kept the group thriving.



"We got to be well respected."



Lee said the Draggins wanted to build a proper reputation early, and that small ambition continues to pay dividends all these years later.

"We wanted the community to really understand that it wasn't a bunch of dukes that were running around hopped up cars and making noise," he said. "We wanted them to know we were good guys."



Within a few years, the Draggins started making more money than what they knew what to do with, so a partnership was struck with the Saskatchewan Abilities Council (now known as SaskAbilities) to help provide a quality of life to the thousands of Saskatchewan children and adults experiencing disability.

Now, money raised from the Draggins car show goes to Camp Easter Seal.

One of the marquee cars at Prairieland is a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner HEMI Convertible, one of only four of its kind in the world. Like most Saskatchewan cars, it has a story to tell.

"This one was in Saskatchewan for 38 years in a quonset," Draggins president Shane Arthurs said. "The only place it's going to be seen is here at the Draggins and (then) it's going home back to his garage."

Arthurs has been coming to the Draggins car show for years. Even prior to him becoming president, what made the show so special and kept him coming back was the people, both showing off their cars and the spectators looking to learn as much as possible.



"They're excited because this car is one of one" Arthurs said of the owners of the Road Runner. "Usually cars like this get into a museum and that's it."

With more than 170 of the cars being first-time participants in the show, Arthurs and Lee agreed it's a sign of Saskatchewan's strong and proud car community to keep sharing stories of these works of art.

"Coming to the Draggins car show is like going to an art museum," Lee said. "Every person who's a car owner here has visualized that sort of look for that car."

One of the cars on display this weekend was at the first Draggins show at the Saskatoon Arena. Originally owned by founding member Ian MacDonald, the untouched car is proudly showing its rust and scratches for all to see.

It's current owner hopes other members throughout the years will recognize it, share stories and keep the car's history alive for perhaps another 60 years.

Lee remembers riding in the custom hot rod back in 1961. Looking at it helps him appreciate the Draggins Car Club and what it's been able to do the past 61 years.

"When I think about where we came from and where we are now and the respect we have as a club....it's phenomenal," he said.