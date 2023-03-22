The Holy Period of Ramadan marks a time of reflection for our Muslim community
The Islamic faith community worldwide is entering Ramadan, a time of deep self-reflection and reverence for prayers.
Prayerful worship started Wednesday, the eve of Ramadan. It is a time for worshipers to gather, fasting from sunrise to sundown for the next 30 days, all the while thinking of others and engaging in prayerful introspection.
The Imams' Council of Windsor confirmed the first day of Ramadan is Thursday. The start and end to Ramadan is based on scientific astronomical calculations.
Prayer services were held Wednesday evening at all six mosques in the city of Windsor.
For Aamer Trambu, who worships and volunteers at Windsor Mosque at 1320 Northwood St, it is an important time for all Muslims to enrich their faith.
"So, this is really a spiritual rejuvenation and definitely a big boost to ourselves and our faith,” said Trambu. “And we love it. We come out of it really refreshed to take on another eleven months without the month of Ramadan."
To learn more about Ramadan visit the Windsor Islamic Association’s website.
-
New developments on the agenda at Barrie city hallWith the budget now passed, city councillors are focusing in the coming months on bringing new developments to the city.
-
Suspected poisoning deaths of two dogs in the Kootenays prompt RCMP warningDog owners in Trail, B.C., are being urged to keep their pets inside as Mounties investigate the deaths of two family dogs believed to have been poisoned with strychnine.
-
Ashley Ryan, wife of fallen EPS officer, drops puck at charity game for mental healthWearing her husband's police jacket, Ashley Ryan walked to centre ice at a charity hockey game in Spruce Grove, Alta., Wednesday night. She, a paramedic, then dropped the puck on the matchup that Brett was planning to referee.
-
Sellers targeted B.C. minors via Snapchat to sell nicotine and THC vaping products, police sayPolice on Vancouver Island have busted a vaping operation where nicotine- and THC-filled e-cigarettes were sold to youth at middle and high schools.
-
On-Request bus ride service seeing successAdvocates are hoping to see a Winnipeg Transit pilot program pave the way for improved service.
-
Train talk coming back to city hall as Walkerville residents continue horn complaintsWhen Windsor, Ont.’s Environment, Transportation, and Public Safety Standing Committee meets next Wednesday, they’ll revisit the conversation around train horns keeping Walkerville residents up at night.
-
Downtown CTrain platforms get improved lighting, as data shows decline in some city crime in 2023CTrain riders will notice upgraded lighting at CTrain platforms downtown, which have been installed to improve safety.
-
B.C. facing a shortage of strata property managers, industry reps sayBritish Columbia is facing a shortage of strata property managers, according to those who work in the sector.
-
Credit card debt soaring at an alarming rate in CanadaAs prices and the cost of living continue to soar to new highs, so too is credit card debt, according to a report from Statistics Canada.