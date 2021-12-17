'The hope that we need': Calf named Miracle born during Abbotsford, B.C.'s, devastating floods

While farmers in Abbotsford, B.C., have had a challenging month dealing with the impacts of catastrophic floods, the province's agriculture minister say stories of hope and renewal have also emerged.

In a flood update Wednesday, Lana Popham said 48 of 60 dairy farms in the Fraser Valley have resumed production and many chicken farmers are almost fully back at work. Milk production is back to 95 per cent, she said.

"I think the tone out there from farmers is they just want to get back to work as soon as possible," she said.

Some Sumas Prairie residents were under evacuation orders for nearly a month, after an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rain in mid-November and caused the Nooksack River in the U.S. to overflow its banks and drain north into the Fraser River.

Popham said Wednesday 30 farms remain under evacuation order, down from more than 1,000 last month.

But it wasn't an easy process to restart production. More than 640,000 animals died in the floods, including 628,000 poultry, 12,000 hogs and 420 dairy cows. In many cases, dairy cows had to be moved on to "buddy farms" that weren't flooded in order to survive.

That was the case for one dairy farmer, Richard Bosma, who has 200 cows. Popham said the Bosmas have been operating in the Fraser Valley "for most of their lives."

Popham said Bosma began moving his cows out as soon as the flooding started. They could only get 100 cows out before needing to take a break for the day, leaving another 100 cows behind.

"When Richard returned the next day, he didn't know if he should expect them to be dead or alive. But they had survived, so the rescue continued," Popham said.

"One of the things in the back of Richard's mind is that he knew that there was one cow that was ready to calf, but the urgency was to move all of the cows as soon as possible, so he couldn't focus in on that one cow."

Popham said that cow was eventually brought to a buddy farm, saying it "immediately laid down and had a baby heifer calf."

"Richard and his family named her Miracle and she'll be returning home on Saturday to her home farm," she said.

Popham credited the buddy-farm system for making "all the difference in the dairy industry during the disaster."

"A lot of farmers put their community needs ahead of their own needs," she said.

"All of this is the hope that we need as our farmers continue to recover. We need to continue to support them and to show our gratitude."