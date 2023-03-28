The impact music therapy has on kids at HSC Children's Hospital

A service at the Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital has been bringing hope, smiles and dance moves to patients and their families for the past 25 years.

For two-year-old Karson Snow, the soundtrack of his life has been the beeps and hum of medical equipment.

"We spent eight months in Edmonton, Alberta for cardiac surgery and then the rest of our time has been here, minus a week in Toronto," said Karson's mom Mindie Snow.

Karson has spent every day of his life except for two inside a hospital.

"He's had heart surgery. He's been trach and vented so that's why you don't hear him cry ever. We've been working on feeds and he also has Hepatoblastoma, which is live cancer."

But whenever Cecilia Bellingham walks in with a drum or guitar, Mindie said Karson lights up and wiggles with happiness.

Bellingham started the music therapy program at HSC Children's Hospital 25 years ago.

"Through music, it gives some calm, peace. It helps soothe, it helps to highlight and celebrate any little success or response," said Bellingham.

The goal of music therapy is and has always been minimizing the impact hospitalization can have on development.

In 2021, HSC recorded more than 3,200 music therapy visits.

Bellingham said in her time doing the program, she has noticed there are more children like Karson who need longer stays.

She said music therapists are trained to encourage kids to express themselves and interact with sound.

"That is so important here because they're not feeling well, they're not around family and friends, they're not in a familiar environment. They might be scared, they might be in pain and so sometimes it almost feels like we're putting 200 per cent of energy just to get a little response," said Bellingham, noting she had instances where parents have told her it's the first time they have seen their child smile in weeks.

For Mindie, she said Karson just loves the music.

"It just brightens your day. It just makes you happy. It's the best thing that's happened to Karson for sure," said Mindie.

Karson receives music therapy twice a week and Mindie feels the effects of the therapy will last much longer for him.

"I could see him playing piano for sure. He's got long piano fingers and he's always strumming around on the guitar too. So I think it will be a large part of his life."