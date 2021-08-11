The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Manitoba caregivers

A new report from the University of Manitoba says the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the level of care family caregivers were able to provide.

The report, released on Wednesday, showed the family caregivers who responded to the survey expressed concerns about the impact of pandemic-related pauses in service and physical distancing requirements for their patients.

Two-thirds of the survey respondents said they believed the well-being of the person had deteriorated.

The report also said 56 per cent of respondents said care recipients were receiving fewer publicly funded supports and services, while 54 per cent reported receiving less help from other family, friends and neighbours, due to concerns over contagion, household lockdown and visitor restrictions.

“Sixty per cent of respondents took on more care responsibilities during the pandemic, whether due to COVID-related service pauses for the care recipient, pandemic restrictions, staffing disruptions, or to a lesser extent, families’ fear of contagion,” the report reads, noting some caregivers purchased private sources of help.

In addition, 57 per cent of respondents reported a decline in mental health and 52 per cent reported a decline in physical health.

The report also includes several recommendations to help caregivers and their clients, including recognizing the importance of social and emotional well-being and human connection.

In addition, access to affordable mental health services and counselling needs to be available for caregivers and the people they’re supporting.

The report included responses from 187 caregivers, and can be viewed here.