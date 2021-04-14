The importance of discussion about sexual assault.

Sexual assault is an issue that is often silenced and stigmatized, but one where open and public discussion is needed to help people recover, according to a crisis counsellor

“There’s not just one way to experience this, and sometimes traditional definitions of sexual assault have really highlighted that there has there needs to be an element of touch and there doesn’t,” said Jerra Fraser, a counsellor at the Sexual Assault Crisis program.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a month whose goal is to raise awareness about sexual assault, foster a greater understanding of consent and provide people with information on available resources.

Jerra said sexual assault can happen to anyone, and in this digital age has it taken on new forms, but the harms done are no less damaging.

She said anything unwanted or uninvited can elicit sexual assault trauma responses, and it’s important to normalize that.

“During these unprecedented times and higher than usual online connectivity, it is essential that we work together to educate the public on the harm and ongoing trauma associated with the sharing of intimate images,” said Signy Arnason, associate executive director, Canadian Centre for Child Protection in a statement.

The issue of sexual assault falls heavily on women but does occur across all genders and age ranges. Trauma responses vary from an assault experience but can negatively affect a person’s whole being, impacting different areas of their life, according to Jerra.

The ability to focus on work or school, relationships, how their body might feel, and how safe they feel are just a few.

“How can they connect all these different experiences they might be having to some of those trauma responses and really give space for that,” Jerra said.

When it comes to supporting those who have experienced sexual violence, listening to their voice is paramount, said Jerra, even if it contradicts what you believe that person needs.

“We’re never encouraging or discouraging a certain next step. We’re really hearing what they might need and just kind of walking alongside them,” said Jerra.

To advance the public conversation of sexual assault, Jerra said it’s important to break the silence on the issue and to focus on what the experience meant to the person rather than the experience itself.