The Incredible Tulk: Hitmen forward Oliver Tulk making big strides

When the NHL's central scouting mid-term rankings came out last week, Oliver Tulk found his name on it for the very first time.

The 17 year old was ranked 201st, but don't be surprised if his name continues to move up the list.

Tulk has taken some big strides since joining the Calgary Hitmen last season.

In his rookie year, Tulk scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 63 games.

This season, Tulk has scored 16 times and has 18 assists to go a long with it in 39 games.

On social media he's been dubbed the "Incredible Tulk" – and there's the transformation in his game has been pretty incredible.

Tulk says he's feeling a lot more comfortable in his second season in the WHL.

"I've probably got a little more confidence," he said. "Just with more games under my belt."

"Playing more and understanding how to play and where to go and understanding the guys that I'm playing with."

WHAT A SHOT

One of Tulk's strengths is his shot.

He's got a good one, and the Hitmen would like to see him use it more.

Tulk says he has been working on his shot since he was young.

"I practiced everyday with my dad at home, shooting hundreds of pucks a day and making sure it was good."

STICK OF DYNAMITE

Tulk isn't the biggest player on the ice.

He's 170 centimetres tall (5'7") and 77 kilograms (170 pounds).

Head coach Steve Hamilton says despite this, Tulk is strong.

"Size is all relative because he's put together well," Hamilton said.

"He takes care of himself and he's extremely strong. He may not be all that tall, but he's a stick of dynamite. The release just gets the perfect combination, he used the stick and that whip that he gets off of it, he can really zip it."

LOOKS UP TO BRAYDEN POINT

The NHL more shorter players now than it did in the past.

Tulk says he tries to model himself after Calgarian and 5'8" player Brayden Point.

"I don't play directly like him, but he's a smaller guy," he said. "Hopefully, I can fit around what he does and I can perform like him."

Tulk and the Hitmen are at home to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night.

That game will be played at the Tsuut'ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex at 7 p.m.