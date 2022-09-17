The Issue with a Tissue premieres Sunday at Cinefest
Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cinefest, the film The Issue with Tissue - A Boreal Love Story will be premiering.
It’s a documentary about the untold story about the Indigenous First Nations, the impacts toilet paper has on the Boreal Forest and what’s gone wrong over the years.
The filmmaker, Michael Zelniker says he travelled 16,000km over a span of 42 days at the beginning of the pandemic.
“What began as a documentary about trees and toilet paper emerged and evolved into a much deeper story. Perhaps the most important insight I had at the beginning was the Boreal is home to more than 600 First Nation communities. So, for me, any story about the Boreal had to place these elders and leaders at the front and centre of our story. Logging in our Canadian forest, 80 per cent of it is still done in old growth, primary forest, forests that are critical to our survivor on earth,” Zelniker told CTV News.
The documentary will be airing at Cinefest at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
