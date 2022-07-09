The Jakobstettel Inn offers accommodations to Ukrainian newcomers

A former bed and breakfast in St. Jacobs will act as a temporary home for Ukrainians who have fled their home country.

Known as The Jakobstettel Inn, the 10-bedroom house could see occupants moving in as early as next Friday, July 15.

“We are in the process of hiring an in-house coordinator, Ukrainian speaking, who will help us facilitate and help us work with the Ukrainian families coming in here,” said Clint Rohr, lead coordinator with Woolwich Healthy Communities.

In terms of capacity limits, Rohr said he thinks there might be 20 depending on family configurations.

The space will act as a transition home, where families can get counselling and familiarize themselves with the area.

Several community organizations have been working for the last few weeks to prepare the home.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house were held on Saturday to showcase the space to the community and help raise additional funds.

This is the latest effort in Waterloo Region to help resettle Ukrainians into safe and welcoming places as the ongoing war continues to displace them.