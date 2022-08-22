'The joy of giving': The cycling event raising money to help the homeless

A cycling group has teamed up with Hockey Helps the Homeless to take their fundraising efforts from the ice to the road.

The Bridge to Nowhere fundraiser, taking place this weekend, is a joint fundraiser between Hockey Helps the Homeless and the Brothers of the Fork Cycling Club.

The second annual event involves a group of cyclists taking part in one of two bike rides – the 25-kilometre family ride or the 90-kilometre Bridge to Nowhere Ride.

Proceeds from the event go to the group’s four local partner beneficiaries: Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY), Willow Place, Red Road Lodge, and Bear Clan Patrol Inc.

Kerry LeBlanc, the fundraiser coordinator, said the event was born out of two of his passions – cycling and helping people.

“For years, I dreamt of a bicycle ride and it was going to go down Henderson Highway, called the Kings and Queens Ride. It morphed into this [the Bridge to Nowhere Ride],” LeBlanc explained in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

LeBlanc noted it brings him joy to give back to those in need, especially since homelessness is a challenge that many Winnipeggers face.

“It’s the joy of giving. My parents taught me years ago it’s better to give than to receive. Well, that took 50 years of my life to realize that’s a true statement,” he said.

The Bridge to Nowhere event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27, beginning at Kildonan Park. The 90-kilometre ride goes to the Bridge to Nowhere on Highway 4, just north of Selkirk, and back.

- With files from CTV’s Joey Slattery.