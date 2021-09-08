The Kaleido Arts Festival returns to the streets of Edmonton

The Kaleido Arts Festival will once again bring entertainment to the streets of Edmonton this weekend, adding new venues and longer than performances than last years version.

This year's edition of the celebration, Kaleido on Tour 2021: Dancing in the Streets, will once again be using mobile stages to bring performances do different locations near Alberta Avenue, but this year’s performances will be up to three hours long.

The venues are also no longer contained to 118 Avenue, with performances being scheduled at parks and community halls from Yellowhead Trail in the north to 111 Avenue in the south, between 75 Street and 102 Street.

Christy Morin, the artistic director and general manager for the festival, spoke about the importance of bringing art to the city during a global pandemic.

“Our community in north-central Edmonton really needs the love of the arts. The power of the arts is really profound and deep, and these kids that are part of it, and the teenagers and the community, being able to see something beautiful in the middle of darkness is really, really important.”

The different acts, or menageries, will perform for three hours at a specific venue and then move on to a different spot, allowing for people to see many different unique acts at their nearest location.

Venues on Alberta Avenue include the Carrot Community Arts Coffehouse, Jazz Alley off of 93 Street, Jelly Bean Park and the Community Gardens. The community leagues are Spruce Avenue, Delton, Elmwood Park and Westwood will also host performances.

Other venues include Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, St. Faith’s Anglican Church & Park, and the bandshell at Borden Park.

The three-day event takes place from Friday through Sunday afternoon and kicks off with the Aurora Lantern Parade on Friday night at Delton Community League.

People attending are reminded to dress for the weather, as performances will take place rain or shine. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a blanket or short chair to sit on.

Tickets are free for all ages, however donation tubes for Kaleido will be available on site. The event is put on every year by Arts on the Avenue.