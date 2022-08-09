The Kat & Dave Show, Old Crow Medicine Show and April Wine added to Casino Rama's fall lineup
A Canadian music icon and a flame keeper of old-time string music are among those who've been added to Casino Rama's fall concert lineup.
The husband and wife duo of David Foster and Katharine McPhee will bring The Kat and & Dave Show from Instagram to the stage on Oct. 14, performing some of their biggest hits.
The couple created the show during the pandemic and became a viral sensation on the platform.
Showtime is at 9 p.m., with tickets ranging in price from $60 to $170.
American string band Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the casino on Nov. 5, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
The Grand Ole Opry inductee shot to fame with their iconic single Wagon Wheel.
April Wine with special guest Harlequin will close out the fall lineup a week later on Nov. 12.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 13 at noon.
The full lineup is available online.
The concert series begins on Sept. 9 with Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell.
Concertgoers must be 12 years or older to enter the Entertainment Centre.
All guests entering the gaming floor must be 19 or older with government-issued photo identification.
