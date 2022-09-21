'The kids were pretty devastated': Saskatoon daycare playground damaged in suspicious fire

A newly renovated playground at a Saskatoon daycare was badly damaged in a suspicious fire.

“We had a gazebo in the corner of our yard, and it's completely burnt down,” Next Generation Early Learning Centre Cooperative assistant director Brittany Doucette told CTV News on Wednesday.

She said the loss was big for the staff and the children at the centre.

“The kids were pretty devastated when they walked in yesterday morning to look at their house where they played,” Doucette said.

“Pretty disheartening for the staff, because we are a non-profit and we put our blood, sweat and tears into this place. That gazebo has been there for 10 years and now it's just gone.”

The fire is believed to be suspicious in nature, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

SPS is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The play area was renovated over the summer following an extensive fundraising effort.

Doucette said looking outside leaves her feeling heartbroken.

“We have it sectioned off so the kids can play on over half our yard still. But it was a big part of our outdoor play space in our outdoor learning area,” she said.

“The kids use it as a play house. They use it as a stage. They use it as part of their creativity.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help with the clean-up, repair and replacement of the structure.