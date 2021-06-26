'The kids were so resilient': Teachers and students reflect on pandemic school year

From online learning to drive-thru graduations, it’s been a school year like no other.

For many Edmonton area students, that challenging school year has come to an end.

Kathleen Marzolf, principal of Johnny Bright School, told CTV News Edmonton that most students now have their eyes on summer vacation and hope that the next school year isn’t like the last.

“The school year was unique,” Marzolf said. “When we say challenge, with challenge comes growth.

“The key learning is how we adapted to using technology.”

For Grade 5 student Quincey, she hopes summer will be filled with time with friends and that Grade 6 won’t be as lonely.

“I never really got to hang out with them on Zoom,” she said.

She described online learning as a different experience that did not quite match the in-person experience.

“It was kind of weird, it felt like I wasn’t really going to school,” Quincey said. “But I still learned a lot.”

The 2020-2021 school year is one that teachers and parents will also never forget.

While it came with its challenges, one common word was used to describe the students who finally reached the finish line.

“The kids were so resilient,” Marzolf said.

“I think very resilient,” said Kelly Laxdal, assistant principal of St. Teresa of Calcutta School.

Laxdal also said kids were incredibly patient and kind.

For those saying goodbye to grade school for good, it’s an unconventional, yet memorable graduation.

“It’s different,” said Grade 12 graduate Chris Clarke. “But it’s unique. I kind of lite it because it’s different compared to how everyone else gets it every other year.”