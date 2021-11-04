The largest cash donation ever given to a Canadian art gallery was received in Vancouver. Here's how much it was.

The Vancouver Art Gallery has received the largest-ever cash donation given to an art gallery in Canada's history as the facility moves forwards with its plans for a new building.

Representatives from the art gallery announced Thursday that it's received $100 million from the Audain Foundation, which is chaired by Michael Audain. The funds will be used for a new building.

"Important art has been created on this coast for thousands of years, while today Vancouver’s visual artists are recognized for their accomplishments around the world," Audain said in a news release.

"We hope the splendid new building will work well to exhibit the work of our leading artists as well as introduce youngsters to the wonders of art."

The new Vancouver Art Gallery at the Chan Centre for the Visual Arts will be between Cambie and Beatty streets, with its entrance on Georgia Street. The new location is about a 10-minute walk from the gallery's current location on Hornby Street.

It's expected the new facility will be more than twice the size of the current space at 80,000 square feet. There will also be art storage, a theatre, library and research centre, artist studios, accommodation for visiting artists, a visual arts preschool, a daycare and a 40,000-square-foot courtyard. The new building will also be home to the Institute for Asian Art and have a multi-purpose Indigenous community house.

"The new Vancouver Art Gallery – from its conception and design – will reflect a Coast Salish world view," said Vancouver Art Gallery Elder-in-residence and art and design consultant Skwetsimeltxw Willard "Buddy" Joseph, in the news release.

CEO and director of the Vancouver Art Gallery Anthony Kiendl said the organization aims to raise $160 million more for the project.

"Art galleries foster our creative problem-solving abilities by engaging our capacity to think creatively and see the world in new and different ways," he said during a news conference Thursday.

"We are building for future generations to be resilient, to be creative and to be a healthier society."

Along with Audain's donation, $40 million was given by the Chan Family Foundation, $50 million came from the province and $50 million has been received by individual donors and foundations. The city's pledge to use a city-owned site for the new building is valued at more than $100 million.